Man sentenced to over 40 years for hitting 2 teen girls in deadly Midland hit-and-run

The man was found guilty of hitting two 12-year-old girls who were walking home while he was driving a stolen truck in January 2022.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County man was sentenced Friday for hitting two teens, killing one, during a hit-and-run in Midland last year.

Terry Matthew James Kohl was sentenced to 484 months, which is over 40 years, in prison Friday after he was found guilty of nine different counts earlier this year. The counts include vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, burglary, and failure to remain at the scene.

Kohl will receive credit for time served, which was roughly a year and a half.

On Jan. 15, 2022, Kohl hit two 12-year-old girls, Kathleen Olsen and Immaculee Goldade, while driving a stolen truck as the pair were walking to Goldade’s Midland home. Immaculee died from her injuries.

Kohl told investigators that he was using meth and asleep behind the wheel of the stolen truck when he hit the two girls.

Investigators used GPS to track down the stolen truck, which eventually lead to Kohl’s arrest more than a week later. Authorities found more than $100,000 worth of equipment during the investigation. The items recovered were mainly power tools, lawnmowers and other landscaping equipment that belonged to at least five businesses

A second man also faced charges in the incident for allegedly aiding Kohl following the deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said the man gave Kohl a ride following the crash and is connected to a robbery involving Kohl on the day of the crash.

