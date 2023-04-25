Edmonds mayor pushes back on violent crime

A murder and drive-by shooting over the course of 72 hours stunned the city.

EDMONDS, Wash. — After an uncharacteristically violent week, the City of Edmonds is looking for ways to push back on crime.

Police say they are battling criminals as well as a system that can't keep up with the need for new officers.

Edmonds police currently have five new hires who have been sitting inside the station house since November, waiting to be trained. However, they can't because of a backlog at the police academy.

It's a problem highlighted by the city's recent spike in violent crime.

On Tuesday, Edmonds police released new video of a suspect vehicle from this weekend's drive-by shooting that targeted a 13-year-old boy. It's a white pick up with a white bed cover.

Update: Suspect vehicle video from 4/22 Drive-by-Shooting. Do not approach! Call 911 if seen. Have info? policetips@edmondswag.gov pic.twitter.com/6jxngThTCm — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 25, 2023

"We happened to have a rough 72 hours," said Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure.

The shooting of the 13-year-old was preceded by a fatal stabbing and carjacking. The suspect in the carjacking was arrested in less than 24 hours, but it is a trying time for law enforcement in Edmonds and across the region.

Departments aren't just facing staffing shortages, but serious backlogs at the training academy.

"They literally are hired and are sitting at desks because they can't get trained to patrol our streets," said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett.

Bennett said there are currently 230 officers, statewide, who are still waiting to be trained, 49 in Snohomish County, alone.

Gov. Jay Inslee just approved $9 million to open three regional academies to help ease the backlog. The closest one in western Washington is coming to Skagit County, but not until late this year at the earliest.

"I know the governor's office is dedicating funds for regional academies. That will assist in the long-term issue, but this is a right now issue," said Chief Bennett.

For now, Edmonds police have no one for extra patrols to fight the surge in violence.

Mayor Mike Nelson warned criminals not to test the men and women of his police department.

"If you think you can come to our city to commit violence using deadly force, I promise you, you will be met with deadly force from our officers," Nelson said. "We will hunt you down and bring you to justice."