Police: Detectives searching for Leticia Martinez find body in Renton as part of investigation

RENTON, Wash. — Homicide detectives investigating the disappearance of Leticia Martinez discovered a body in Renton Tuesday afternoon as part of that investigation, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police did not disclose the identity or gender of the body that was found but said it was an adult. It is unknown how long the body was at the location or how detectives discovered it.

The exact location of the body was also not provided by police.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Seattle Police Department said Martinez was last seen at T-Mobile Park for the Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game on Friday, March 31.

The man who attended a Mariners game with Martinez before she went missing, Brett Michael Gitchel, 46, was charged on Monday for allegedly trying to kill Martinez's son and burning her vehicle.

Gitchel faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly attempting to strangle Martinez's son. He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, first-degree theft and second-degree arson.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked the court on Monday, April 10 to set Gitchel's bail at $5 million.

Gitchel was taken into custody on April 4 at a Costco after he was identified by an employee for wearing the same clothes and matching the description as a suspect in a theft incident the day before.

Probable cause documents show he had numerous cuts and bruises. Police took his clothes for evidence and while doing so, saw what appeared to be blood on the inside of his right shoe.