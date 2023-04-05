Investigation of missing Seattle woman last seen at Mariners game resembles 2016 murder case

The investigation has many remembering the disappearance and murder of 40-year-old Ingrid Lyne, a mother of three, who was also last seen at a Mariners game in 2016.

SEATTLE — The investigation into Leticia Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance, who was last seen at a Mariners game last week, shares an unforgettable resemblance to the murder of 40-year-old Ingrid Lyne.

Martinez-Cosman, 58, was last seen on March 31 at T-Mobile Park during a Mariners game, according to the Seattle Police Department.

On Thursday, police said they arrested a 46-year-old man on investigation of kidnapping, murder, theft and assault. They said the charges have been forwarded to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Seattle police said they have found a vehicle in connection to Martinez-Cosman's disappearance and are still processing evidence.

Martinez-Cosman is described as having green eyes, brown hair, being about 5-foot-9, and weighing about 135 pounds. The woman was last seen with a man in a photo taken during the Mariners game, and police said they have interviewed him.

Police asked the public to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 with any information on Martinez-Cosman's whereabouts.

The investigation may bring to mind the disappearance and murder of 40-year-old Ingrid Lyne, a mother of three, who was also last seen at a Mariners game in 2016.

The man convicted of killing and dismembering Lyne, John Charlton, is currently serving a 27-year sentence in prison.

Charlton and Lyne had been dating for about a month when the two went to the Mariners game. According to the court documents, Charlton claimed he had been "so intoxicated" that "he could not recall how he and Lyne returned to her residence” following the game.