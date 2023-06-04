Suspect pleads not guilty to arson in Lake Union boat facility fire

Arthur Arakelov was charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly caused a destructive dry storage boat rack fire on Lake Union in March.

The suspect charged in a destructive Lake Union dry storage boat rack fire who allegedly caused an estimated $8.5 million in damages entered a not-guilty plea Thursday.

Arthur Arakelov was charged with first-degree arson on March 24 and is currently being held on $100,000 bail in King County Jail

In the morning hours of Wednesday, March 22, Arakelov climbed onto the third or fourth story of a dry storage boat rack where he started a fire with a "torch style lighter," according to charging documents.

Once the fire was started, Arakelov can be seen on video climbing down and hiding on a boat in the water.

The fire spread out of control, engulfing two boat racks. A total of 58 boats were destroyed. At least another 10 boats in the area were extensively damaged.

More than 100 Seattle firefighters responded, as well as police and Seattle Coast Guard marine units. The flames reached as high as 70 feet and the fire could be seen miles away, according to firefighters on the scene.

The facility was used by people storing their boats for a longer period of time.

The Washington Department of Ecology and the Coast Guard evaluated the area for any spills or pollution but did not find anything of concern.

Arakelov has several misdemeanor convictions and pending charges, according to charging documents. The state is also filing charges for second-degree burglary for an incident on Nov. 3, 2022.