Son of slain Rainier Teriyaki owner takes up running the restaurant in his father's memory

Juyoung Kim, the son of former owner Hansoo Kim, has taken up running Rainier Teriyaki to keep his father's legacy alive.

SEATTLE — Customers poured into Rainier Teriyaki to show support after the restaurant reopened nearly three months after the murder of the original owner, Hansoo Kim.

Juyoung Kim, Hansoo Kim's son and the current owner of Rainier Teriyaki greeted customers on the third day after the restaurant re-opened. He's stepping into his late father’s role.

“It's a little heavy on my chest knowing I could've done better while he was here, but I’m going to do the best I can,” Juyoung Kim said.

Hansoo Kim, 58, was shot and killed on Jan. 14 inside the restaurant on Rainier Avenue South during an attempted robbery. Juyoung Kim said his dad loved the outdoors, his church, and most importantly his family and worked every day to provide for them.

“He had to take care of three kids, even though his bones were breaking," Juyoung Kim said. "He came home with cuts all over his hands. He never told me once that he’s tired or that he doesn't want to do this anymore. Every night he came in with a fat smile on his face saying I’m home."

Juyoung Kim said they were planning to close the restaurant after his father’s death but his uncle suggested they keep the legacy alive.

“Without the community's help, I don't think we'd be as half as mentally stable as we are now," Juyoung Kim said. "Every day I saw people bring flowers, letters, showing love online, and showing support."

The restaurant is a staple in the community with regulars of 10 years coming through the door. It's a place that feels like home for family and friends.

“I’m so happy truly that people love to come here and after everything that happened," said Tova Edling, a family friend and long-time customer. "It's awesome that they are not afraid to come back."

As he worked to fill not only orders but his father’s shoes, customers' stories about his father helped Juyoung Kim make it through.

“Just knowing that my father left such a huge imprint on the community with just his cooking and talking to everyone you know, it’s amazing,” Juyoung Kim said.