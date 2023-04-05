Ship likely struck, killed gray whale that washed up in Fox Island

Researchers found the whale suffered blunt-force trauma, but was also in "poor nutritional condition" which likely contributed to its death.

FOX ISLAND, Wash. — A gray whale that washed up dead on a Fox Island beach was likely struck by a ship, according to biologists with Cascadia Research and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The whale washed up on the beach southwest of Gig Harbor on April 1. Biologists were able to move the whale to a remote location on April 3 to conduct a more thorough examination of the whale's body.

They found the whale was killed by blunt-force trauma which likely resulted from being struck by a vessel. The whale was also in "poor nutritional condition," which potentially made it more vulnerable to being hit by a ship and likely was the reason it was in Puget Sound.

That particular whale had last been seen alive on March 27 in Puget Sound in poor condition.

Gray whales are the most common species of whale that become stranded on the West Coast. Five whales, including four gray whales and one sperm whale, were stranded on the coasts of Oregon and Washington within a two-week period in late January.

Gray whale deaths have been unusually high since 2019, when an "Unusual Mortality Event" was declared. Many of the whales who washed up dead on beaches were also in poor nutritional condition like the whale that washed up in Fox Island.