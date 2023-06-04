Man kidnapped, attempted to strangle son of missing Seattle woman, police say

Police said the man went to Martinez’s house on April 2, kidnapped her son and later strangled him after driving around south King County for a couple of hours.

SEATTLE — A King County judge found probable cause to keep the man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Leticia Martinez in custody on Friday.

Brett Gitchel, 46, was taken into custody Thursday by Seattle police in the investigation of murder, kidnapping, assault and theft.

On Friday, King County Court found probable cause for attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm to keep Gitchel in custody.

Gitchel did not appear in court Friday and bail was not addressed. He remains in King County Jail.

Police said Gitchel went to Martinez’s house on April 2, kidnapped her son and later attempted to strangle him after driving around south King County for a couple of hours.

Police said Martinez’s car was found on fire hours later. Seattle police said on Thursday that they are still processing evidence from a vehicle found in connection to Martinez’s disappearance.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it expects to make a formal charging decision when the case is referred to its office. The prosecutor's office said it expects to receive the required documents to make the charging decision by next week from investigators

The Seattle Police Department said Martinez, 58, was last seen on March 31 at T-Mobile Park during a Mariners game. The 58-year-old has not contacted her family since the game, according to police.

Prosecutors confirmed Gitchel was photographed with Martinez at the Mariners game in a photo released by Seattle police.

Seattle police have not yet located Martinez and are asking for the public’s help. Police ask anyone with any information on Martinez's whereabouts to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.