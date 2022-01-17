36-year-old man shot to death in Seattle’s Central District

Officers chased the suspect and took him into custody after he crashed his vehicle a short distance away from the scene of the shooting.

SEATTLE — A 36-year-old man died Sunday night in the Central District neighborhood of Seattle after being shot in his abdomen.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

As additional officers arrived, they spotted a possible suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

They pursued the suspect until he crashed his vehicle just over a half-mile away at 19th Avenue and East Cherry Street, the SPD said.

Officers were able to take him into custody. Witnesses said that the suspect and victim were in some sort of disturbance before the shooting.