14-year-old in surgery after Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Wash. — A 14-year-old is being treated at Harborview Medical Center after being shot in Des Moines Sunday morning.

The male victim is in surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Police were called to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South just after 7 a.m. for multiple reports of gunshots.

Officers found the 14-year-old and provided aid until medics arrived.

There is no suspect information or additional information in regard to the shooting.

Detectives are asking witnesses or people with additional information to call them at 206-870-6871 or email phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

