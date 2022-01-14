14-year-old arrested in deadly Renton shooting also booked for 2021 murder

Renton Police responded to the shooting outside a grocery store Wednesday night.

RENTON, Wash. — A 14-year-old arrested in a deadly shooting at a Renton grocery store on Wednesday has also been booked for a 2021 murder, according to the Renton Police Department.

Renton Police responded to the parking lot of a grocery store located near 108th Avenue and S. Puget Drive Wednesday night after receiving a report of the shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim laying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Renton Police. The victim died at the scene.

Renton Police said the suspect was a passenger in a black SUV that fled the area. The suspect was quickly identified and arrested Thursday night at a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect is facing charges in the deadly shooting and has been connected to a murder in October 2021, when a man was killed near a Safeway in the 4300 Block of NE 4th Street.

Arrest made in homicide case from the other evening, January 12th, (Case 22-425). The suspect arrested, a 14 year old juvenile, will also be charged for the homicide last Oct, where a young man was killed near the Safeway at 4300 Block of NE 4th (Case # 21-10672)./sh pic.twitter.com/FcZPuo2vJK — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) January 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.