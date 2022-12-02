1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Pierce County

Puyallup Police responded after receiving multiple reports of a person walking in traffic Friday night.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Pierce County authorities are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Puyallup Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check near North Meridian and Valley Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a person walking in traffic, according to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD).

The PPD said the person was also reportedly jumping on vehicles and attempted to get into a vehicle with the driver still inside.

Shortly after officers made contact with the person, shots were fired by an officer, according to PPD. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation team has taken over the investigation. Police have not yet released the name of the person involved or the officer involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.