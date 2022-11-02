One person shot during bank robbery in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

SEATTLE — One person was shot during a bank robbery in the SoDo neighborhood in Seattle Friday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Seattle police are asking people to avoid the are while they investigate.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, is in stable condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.
Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:17 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
