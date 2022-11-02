x
One person shot during bank robbery in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

The victim is in stable condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

SEATTLE — One person was shot during a bank robbery in the SoDo neighborhood in Seattle Friday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police are asking people to avoid the are while they investigate. 

The victim, a 34-year-old man, is in stable condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody. 

Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:17 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

