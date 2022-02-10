2 Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies shot after responding to dispute between neighbors

Medics transported the deputes to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and their conditions are unknown, WSCO said.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: As of 6:30 p.m., the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said the suspect in this shooting is not in custody, despite a previous report.

Two sheriff's deputies were shot after responding to a dispute between neighbors in eastern Whatcom County on Thursday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The shooting occurred near Peaceful Valley and State Route 547, Washington State Trooper Jacob Kennett said.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is not in custody and the scene was active, despite an earlier report that someone had been apprehended.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office said the deputies responded at 4:18 p.m. after reports that two males were shooting at each other.

When deputies arrived, they tried to start a dialogue with a man armed with a shotgun on the street, WCSO said, and then were shot.

Medics transported the deputies to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and their conditions are unknown, WSCO said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.