Suspect in Belltown shooting that killed pregnant woman, baby makes first court appearance

Cordell Maurice Goosby pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He faces up to 57 years in prison if convicted.

SEATTLE — The man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood earlier this month pleaded not guilty to charges in his first appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of Eina Kwon and her baby girl. He currently faces up to 57 years in prison if convicted of the crimes. Goosby's next court date is set for Aug. 28.

Kwon was eight months pregnant when Goosby allegedly walked up to her car and shot her.

Court documents show Goosby admitted to being the shooter. According to the King County prosecutor's office, Goosby fired every bullet he had into the car window.

Police said he reportedly used a stolen gun that was found nearby.

There was no interaction between the suspect and the victim's vehicle prior to the shooting, according to charging documents.

Kwon was shot multiple times and rushed into surgery. Despite having an emergency delivery, Kwon and her baby girl died. Goosby is not charged in the baby's death because legal experts tell KING 5 it all hinges on state law.

"We have what is called the born alive rule which means we ask the question, 'Was the fetus alive at the time of the death?'" said Diedre Brown, professor and director of Family Law Center at Seattle University School of Law. "(It's) not at the time of the shooting."

Medical records are still being reviewed by the medical examiner, police, and prosecutors for proof the baby was alive.

That's where the King County prosecutor's office said new charges could be added because there is no statute of limitations for murder.