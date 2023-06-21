'My heart really broke': Security guard describes moments helping Eina Kwon after Belltown shooting

Randy Norberg was working as a security guard downtown when the shooting happened. He applied a bandage to Eina Kwon's head wound in an attempt to help her.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It's been a week since Eina Kwon and her baby were shot and killed in a seemingly random shooting.

Last Tuesday is a day that keeps Randy Norberg up at night.

"It's something that will probably stick with me forever," Norberg said.

Norberg is a security supervisor for Iron and Oak, a private security firm hired by the Downtown Seattle Association. He was just feet away when Eina and her husband were shot in their car at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Lenora Street.

"Probably about 60 to 70 feet from the intersection and heard a bunch of shots ring out," Norberg said. "I immediately radioed into dispatch and told them shots were fired."

Norberg took cover for a moment then immediately ran to help. He was the first person to respond to the unthinkable scene.

"It was really heartbreaking. The first thing I noticed is that she was pregnant. He kept saying that over and over. She's pregnant, She's hurt," Norberg said.

Eina was eight months pregnant and shot multiple times. Norberg immediately started doing everything he could to save Eina and her baby's life.

"I grabbed her head and bandaged it with a hemostatic dressing," Norberg said. "I was worried about moving her and right then I heard sirens coming so I held her head and held pressure on her wound until police arrived."

King County Prosecutor's said Cordell Goosby ran towards the Kwons' car and fired every bullet in his gun, then ran off. Eina and her baby later died at the hospital.

"My heart really broke. I really wanted to be able to save her," Norberg said. "For him, for her, and for the baby's sake."

Norberg said he and his team helped to secure the scene and gather witnesses who helped lead police to the accused shooter.

"I just wish I would have been there sooner to possibly prevent this from happening," said Norberg.

Norberg said after this he's working to train more people how to do CPR to make sure everyone knows what to do if an emergency happens.

Norberg said this takes a toll, but he and his team are working every day to save lives.

"I think it's important that people know we're out here to help and that we're trained and trying to do the best we can to make Seattle a safer place," Norberg said.