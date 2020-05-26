Suspect arrested in Ballard racial bias incident

There have been four racial bias incidents in Ballard since Saturday. Police arrested a suspect in one of the incidents.

Seattle police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a racial bias incident in Ballard.

This is the fourth bias incident targeting Asians in that neighborhood since Saturday.

The suspect is accused of chasing an Asian couple on Monday night and shouting things at them near NW 67th St. and 15th Ave. NW, according to Seattle police.

The incident follows three other attacks against Asians over the weekend. Seattle police have not connected the suspect in the Monday incident to those attacks.

On Saturday, a man went into a restaurant in downtown Ballard about 5:30 p.m. and yelled “racially biased remarks based on Asian heritage.” He also allegedly kicked over a stand and threatened to throw a table.

Later that evening, a man also reportedly yelled at Asian parkgoers at Golden Gardens Park. He allegedly chased a female driver as she was trying to leave around 6:30 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, a man and woman told police a suspect ran up to them when they were going to their car, started yelling and spat on the man’s face.