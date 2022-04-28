Suspect in Mount Vernon hit-and-run wanted for vehicular assault

Ramon Ventura Jr., 31, is wanted for two counts of vehicular assault and hit and run. His whereabouts are unknown.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Skagit County Superior Court issued a $500,000 arrest warrant for a man suspected of driving onto a sidewalk and hitting and injuring two adults on bicycles before fleeing on April 23.

The victims, a 46-year-old male and a 44-year-old female, were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The couple's two boys, 10 and 12, were with them at the time of the accident but were not injured.

A female has also been identified as a person of interest. Her identity has not been released.

Around 2 p.m. on April 23, police were called to the intersection of East Fir Street and North Laventure Road in Mount Vernon for multiple reports of a vehicle hitting several cyclists.

The vehicle was traveling north on Laventure Road when it crossed the center line, the southbound lane, and drove onto the sidewalk, according to police. The vehicle struck two of the cyclists.

The driver, identified as Ventura, and a passenger got out of the vehicle, then "quickly got back into the vehicle" and left, according to police.

The vehicle was traveling on Kulshan Avenue when it struck several parked vehicles, according to police.

The driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled, according to police. The vehicle was impounded.