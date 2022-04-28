2 injured in shooting at a Ballard shelter

Seattle police were called to a fight that broke out at a Ballard shelter minutes before the shooting occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A 35-year-old suspect was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting in Ballard Wednesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Seattle police were called just after 11 p.m. to a fight that broke out at a shelter on the 6500 block of 12th Avenue Northwest. Police said someone called 911 minutes later and said someone had been shot at the location.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Seattle police said a 60-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 49-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his arm.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported both victims to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the SPD.

Seattle police said officers found the shooting suspect a couple of blocks away and arrested them. Officers also found a firearm in bushes nearby, according to a SPD blotter post.

Seattle police said the 35-year-old suspect would be booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.