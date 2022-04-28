Kidnapping victim found unharmed after Tacoma police chase, arrest 2 male suspects

The two male suspects were arrested following a short vehicle pursuit and subsequent foot chase.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) arrested two kidnapping suspects early Thursday morning following a pursuit through the southern part of the city.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers got a report of a kidnapping in the 3200 block of S 38th Street. They were able to contact the uninjured female victim and develop probable cause to arrest two men, a 22-year-old and a 30-year-old, for first-degree kidnapping.

Officers saw the suspects in a vehicle on S Tacoma Way shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects fled.

TPD engaged in a pursuit that took them to Tacoma Mall Boulevard and S 64th Street, just over 2 miles from where the kidnapping was reported.

At the intersection, officers initiated a PIT maneuver and successfully disabled the suspects’ vehicle.

A PIT maneuver, or Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver, is used by police to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees by sweeping across the vehicle's back bumper. The U.S. Department of Justice said the move causes the fleeing vehicle to stall and stop.

The suspects fled from the vehicle, but officers caught them a short distance away, according to the TPD.

Tacoma police got a kidnapping call about an adult female, she was kidnapped at S 38th St. It was a 22 & 30 y/o males. Officers spotted suspects car, a pit maneuver was successful and the car disabled. Both suspects ran away, but were caught a short distance away. female is safe pic.twitter.com/CNmTc2TZdm — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) April 28, 2022

TPD said there was a gun recovered during the arrest and the two suspects are being booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The 30-year-old suspect is being booked for kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding police and another outstanding warrant.