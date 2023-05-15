2 men found shot to death in Lakewood apartment

One of the men was in his 70s, while the other was in his 50s, according to police.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Two men were found shot to death inside a Lakewood apartment near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) early Monday morning.

The Lakewood Police Department said officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired at the Wisteria Walk Apartments just after 2 a.m. Police initially did not find any crime scene, before finding two men dead in their apartments. One of the men was in his 70s, while the other was in his 50s, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened near the JBLM fence line. Police said they are regularly called to the area for various reports.

Investigators said they do not have suspect information or any vehicles involved in the homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.