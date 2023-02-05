Tacoma police open homicide investigation after man found dead in WinCo Foods parking lot

Tacoma police have not identified a suspect.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a WinCo Foods parking lot on Monday night.

At 11:30 p.m., a 911 call came in of an injured man who had collapsed in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street. TPD said the man was asking people for help before he collapsed.

The Tacoma Fire Department declared the 50-year-old man dead at the scene. Detectives and crime scene technicians worked the scene overnight, but no information was given on a possible suspect or how the victim wound up at the WinCo Foods.