Over 100 guns surrendered at giveback event in Tacoma

This event comes as Tacoma has seen an uptick in youth violence.

TACOMA, Wash. — On Sunday, the Tacoma Police Department, partnering with the Children's Advocacy Center, held its first gun giveback event at Cheney Stadium.

"Every gun we get off the street potentially is a life that we've saved," Tacoma Police Chief Avery L. Moore said. "We're serious about safety and we recognize we have to do it collaboratively, so the more people participate, the safer it is for the community."

The gun giveback event comes in response to an uptick in youth violence in the city. Since January, five teenagers have been shot and killed in Tacoma according to numbers from the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. The sobering statistic falls in line with the CDC's announcement that guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in America.

Lindsay Finney with Children's Advocacy Center says she's seen first-hand the harm guns in the wrong hands cause families. It's a relief for her to see dozens of people willingly give away unwanted guns to prevent that harm.

"It's great. The community is coming together to help keep kids safe," Finney said.

One hundred and forty guns were turned in at the drive-thru gun giveback. Gift cards worth $100 were offered, but not everyone took one. Over 120 cards were given out, totaling $12,700.