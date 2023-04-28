Puyallup man pleads guilty to conspiring to attack Pierce County power substations

In a plea agreement, Matthew Greenwood admitted that he and Jeremy Crahan, 40, vandalized four power substations.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 32-year-old Puyallup man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Friday to conspiracy to destroy energy facilities in relation to the vandalism of four substations on Dec. 25 that left about 30,000 without power and caused $3 million in damages.

In a plea agreement, Matthew Greenwood admitted that he and Jeremy Crahan, 40, vandalized four power substations and plotted to fell trees to take out power lines. Greenwood faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 21.

According to the facts stated during the plea agreement, the two schemed to disrupt power so they could break into ATMs and businesses. On Dec. 25, they damaged substations in Puyallup, Spanaway, and two in Graham.

After that vandalism, Greenwood and Crahan looked for ways to cause additional outages by felling trees. They were arrested before they could carry out that plan.

Greenwood was released from federal custody in late January to seek substance abuse help. According to information from U.S. District Court in Tacoma, he has been in intensive drug treatment. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend the low end of the guidelines range when he is sentenced.

Meanwhile, Crahan remains charged with conspiracy to attack energy facilities.

The FBI is investigating the case with help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, ATF, Tacoma Police Department, Washington State Department of Corrections and Federal Protective Service.