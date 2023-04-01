Man killed, child injured in downtown Seattle shooting

The shooting happened at 5:18 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street.

SEATTLE — A man and a child were shot in downtown Seattle on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old and 9-year-old victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The man died at the hospital and the child, who was shot in the leg, is in stable condition, according to Seattle police.

The child, a nephew of the adult victim, was in the front passenger seat of his uncle's vehicle when the shooting occurred.



What led up to the shooting is still unknown.

Officers took a 35-year-old male suspect into custody. A gun was recovered at the scene. Homicide Detectives arrived on the scene and will be leading the investigation.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

