Each year the the community comes together to nominate their favorite places in Western Washington and vote in a new cadre of winners. Each year new and exciting winners rise to the top and 2018 is no exception. Here it is, Western Washington! Your picks for the all the BEST places.
2018's BEST OF WESTERN WASHINGTON WINNERS
- Best Coffee: Starbucks
- Best Beer Brewer: Georgetown Brewing
- Best Takeout: The Mar-Ket Fishmonger and Eatery
- Best Seafood: Ivar's
- Best Spa Experience: The Spa at Four Seasons
- Best Place to see a Theater Performance: The Paramount Theatre
- Best Place to see a Band: The Gorge Amphitheatre
- Best Butt-Kicking Workout
- Best Place to Buy a PNW Gift - Artisan's Mercantile
- Best Salon, The Vault Boutique Hair Lounge
- Best Dive Bar - Conway Pub & Eatery
- Best Pet Supply Store - Mud Bay
- Best Icy Treat - Molly Moon's
- Best Pie - Snohomish Pie Company
- Best Place for a View - A Washington State Ferry
- Best Burger - Dick's Drive-In
- Best Craft Spirits Maker - Woodinville Whiskey
- Best Wine Maker - Chateau Ste. Michelle
- Best Shopping District - University Village
- Best Thrifting - Fremont Sunday Market
- Best Mexican Food - Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
- Best Food Truck
- Best Sushi
- Best Breakfast
- Best Donut
- Best Pizza
- Best Date Night Spot
- Best Family Friendly Experience
- Grand Prize Winner
Big congratulations to Kerry from Everett, 2018's Grand Prize Winner who won $5,000 from Mercedes-Benz of Seattle just for voting, and to all 28 of our individual category winners. All 2018 winners have been notified! All the BEST are listed above, for the full list of winners and nominees, visit the 2018 Best of Western Washington voting site.
