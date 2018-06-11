Each year the the community comes together to nominate their favorite places in Western Washington and vote in a new cadre of winners. Each year new and exciting winners rise to the top and 2018 is no exception. Here it is, Western Washington! Your picks for the all the BEST places.

2018's BEST OF WESTERN WASHINGTON WINNERS

Mon 11/5: Mon 11/5, Starbucks Reserve Store, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

Wed 11/07: 11/07 Wed, From Snohomish,more BEST Winners, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Thu 11/08: 11/8 Thu, Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant, More BEST Winners, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

Fri 11/09

Best Food Truck

Best Sushi

Best Breakfast

Best Donut

Best Pizza

Best Date Night Spot

Best Family Friendly Experience

Grand Prize Winner

Let's do it all again in 2019! If you want to be kept up to date of when to start nominating, and when to start voting, follow KING 5 Evening on Facebook, or sign up for our mobile notifications list. Text the keyword EVENING to 334338 on your mobile phone to sign up. We'll send you text updates for important events like Best of Western Washington, and give you a direct line to enter all the best contests and giveaways.

Big congratulations to Kerry from Everett, 2018's Grand Prize Winner who won $5,000 from Mercedes-Benz of Seattle just for voting, and to all 28 of our individual category winners. All 2018 winners have been notified! All the BEST are listed above, for the full list of winners and nominees, visit the 2018 Best of Western Washington voting site.

2018's Best of Western Washington is Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Seattle. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING