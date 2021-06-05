Tukwila police investigating second mall shooting in about a month

Police said a man was shot in the parking lot and sent to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police are investigating the second shooting at the Southcenter Mall in a little over a month.

TPD requested help from a King County Sheriff's Office K9 unit and Guardian One for the search.

The K9 unit was called off before 11 p.m. on Friday, but police are still looking for the suspected shooter.