Two people injured in shooting at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, according to Tukwila Police.

Police are still searching for the suspect, according to a Tukwila Police spokesperson. Officers believe the suspect knew both of the victims, and it was not an active shooter.

Two victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The hospital confirmed one 32-year-old man is in satisfactory condition. One 27-year-old man is still being assessed, but he is not suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking people who are sheltered in place to stay where they are until they can be reached by officers.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) closed all exits from I-5 and 405 to Southcenter Mall due to the investigation, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police say more information will be shared as it becomes available.