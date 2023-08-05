Spoil the mother figures in your life with beautiful spring cocktails

Volkan Temel shares his favorite springtime drinks that are available at The Edgewater’s waterfront restaurant Six Seven.

SEATTLE — If you missed your chance to snag Mother's Day brunch reservations, have no fear! Volkan Temel, director of outlets for The Edgewater Hotel, shares his favorite springtime drinks to spoil the mom figures in your life.

Lavender Beret

Given the rich musical history at The Edgewater, the Lavender Beret was named as an homage to Prince, nodding to his song Raspberry Beret. This gin cocktail uses butterfly pea lavender syrup, which has a very distinctive purple color - hence the name. It also incorporates lemon and egg whites for a bright, frothy cocktail. It's as beautiful as it is tasty.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Wilderton Lustre or Gin

1 oz butterfly pea lavender syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

1 egg white/bitter

Edible flower for garnish

Directions:

Pour the egg white into a shaker and shake on its own to get it frothy. Add the gin, butterfly pea lavender syrup, lemon and ice to the shaker and shake again. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an edible flower.

Spring Fling

The Spring Fling harmonizes the popularity of mezcal with some heat from jalapeno and the bright acidity of lime. The mezcal, Malibu, jalapeno and lime are shaken and then strained into a coupe glass then topped with prosecco. It's refreshing, bright, spicy and savory.

Ingredients:

1 oz mezcal

0.5 oz Malibu

2 oz jalapeno

0.25 oz lime juice

Splash of prosecco

Directions:

Combine mezcal, Malibu, jalapeno, and lime juice in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and top with a splash of prosecco.

'Syn Smash

The 'Syn Smash is named after the creator of the drink and team member Allisyn Cline. This delicious cocktail features Woodinville "The Six-Seven/Edgewater Hotel" Bourbon Barrel Selection, raspberry, basil, and lemon juice and is served in a coupe glass.

Ingredients:

2 oz Woodinville 67 Private Label or preferred bourbon (if making at home)

0.5 oz raspberry puree

0.5 oz lime juice

Basil leaf for garnish

Directions:

Combine bourbon, raspberry puree and lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a fresh basil leaf.

Brunch at Six Seven

Located on the water with views across Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain range, The Edgewater's Six Seven will be celebrating all mother figures with a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Guests can choose an extensive all-you-can-eat buffet, in addition to select a la carte dishes including strawberry pancakes, smoked salmon omelet, grilled skirt steak, acai bowl, and more.