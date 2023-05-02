Here are 4 planet-friendly wines you’ll want to serve

Brian Freedman, author of CRUSHED: How a Changing Climate is Altering the Way We Drink, shares these sustainable wines.

SEATTLE — Weather events and changing climates can affect the growth, taste, and sustainability of vineyards and their grapes.

Brian Freedman, Food & Wine writer, said vineyards are making the necessary changes to be more sustainable.

His book CRUSHED: How a Changing Climate is Altering the Way We Drink takes a deep drive into the impacts of climate change on the wine industry.

He stopped by New Day NW to share four recommendations for earth-friendly wines:

Tabor Adama Rosé - from Israel, $17

It's produced by one of Israel's leaders in sustainable viticulture and is crafted from a grape variety that is usually associated with Italy, but that also thrives in Israel.

This beautiful wine showcases how amazingly versatile Israel's wine industry is and proves, yet again, that rosé is not just for summertime.

Their agronomist and CEO is a leader in sustainable wine production.

BODEGAS BORSAO Tres Picos 2019 – from Spain, $18

Borsao is located in the DO wine zone of Campo de Borja in Northern Spain. Tres Picos was the first wine labeled as 100% Garnacha produced in Spain in 2000 and is considered a quality benchmark for the varietal and region.

The name “Tres Picos” means three peaks in Spanish and is a reference to the three majestic peaks of the Moncayo mountain range, an image of which also appears on the label.

This structured rich wine evokes tastes of blackberry, plum and tones of leather and vanilla. It is fermented in stainless steel, followed by moderate use of oak aging – only 5-6 months needed to tame but not overpower the characteristics of the varietal.

As of June 2021, the winery is 100% powered by renewable energy, utilizing wind farms and solar panels, and is taking a leadership role in sustainability in the industry.

Organic conversion: the winery reached out to its growers to see who would be interested in organic conversion. The winery was looking for enough growers to commit to 100 hectares of Garnacha, but enthusiasm was so high that double the number of growers needed wanted to convert to organic

Where to Buy in Seattle: Metropolitan Markets, Pete’s Supermarket & Wine Shop

This comes from the Maipo Valley in Chile – a region world-renowned for producing outstanding rich, full-body red wines with pure varietal character.

Root:1 is the first winery in Chile to be certified 100% sustainable by Wines of Chile, and the first winery in the country to adopt carbon offset measures.

With vineyards located in the Maipo, Colchagua, and Casablanca valleys, Root:1 has had a long-standing commitment to sustainable viticulture, ensuring all farming and winemaking practices are tailored to nurture the areas and communities in which they're located.

Energy conservation is a priority, water used in the winery is recycled for irrigation, and the winery works to preserve the surrounding native flora and fauna.

This wine is aged for ten months in a combination of American and French oak. It contains aromas of ripe berries, cassis, plum and dark cherry. The juicy red berry and mocha flavors with a full-bodied structure, balanced by smooth tannins and a lengthy finish.

For pairing, it's ripe fruit and smooth richness need a hard cheese that can stand up to its big character and tannins.

Where to Buy in Seattle: Metropolitan Markets, Shoreline Central Market, and Pioneer Square Market

Chateau de Berne Rose -From France $22.99

Located in Provence, the estate's 370 acres of vines were awarded the Organic (AB) label in February 2021, marking Château de Berne's commitment to protecting its employees and environment.

Three years ago, the winery was awarded the highest rating (level 3) of the High Environmental Value certification, a strict standard introduced as part of France's environmental policy.

The wine is a fresh and expressive Berne-style rosé, packed with the personality of Provence with subtle fruitiness and finesse. The wine is a blend: 50% Grenache Noir, 30% Cinsault, 20% Syrah

The estate is protected by 889 acres of forest. The cool nights of the Haut-Var ensure that the grapes ripen slowly and optimally. Although the rosés mature later, they are well-structured wines with body well-suited to contemporary food and wine pairings.