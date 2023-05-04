Whip up a quick, healthy dinner of sheet pan sesame salmon rice bowls

Cookbook author Rachael DeVaux shows how to make sheet pan sesame salmon rice bowls.

SEATTLE — Seattle-based cookbook author Rachael DeVaux shares a recipe from her new book Rachael's Good Eats: Easy, Laid-Back, Nutrient-Rich Recipes.

DeVaux is a registered dietician and personal trainer who has a passion for health and wellness.

She joined New Day Northwest to cook up sheet pan sesame salmon rice bowls.

Sheet pan sesame salmon rice bowls

Ingredients:

For the sheet pan salmon and veggies:

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

½ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt or sea salt, plus more to taste

2 (6-ounce) thick wild-caught salmon filets

2 baby bok choy, trimmed and halved lengthwise

½ medium sweet potato, unpeeled, sliced into ¼-inch-thick half-moons

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the Bowls

1 cup cooked sprouted brown rice

2 cups packed mixed greens

6 mini sweet peppers or 1 medium yellow or red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

1 small avocado, sliced

¼ cup slivered or chopped scallions (white and light green parts)

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Directions:

Place an oven rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the broiler to high heat (500°F). Line a baking sheet with foil and

set aside.

In a deep medium-sized bowl, whisk together the coconut aminos, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of avocado oil, ½ tablespoon

of sesame seeds, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Using tongs, place the salmon in the marinade, and gently turn it a few

times to coat. Let the salmon marinate for 10 minutes.

In another medium-sized bowl, toss the bok choy halves and sliced sweet potatoes with the remaining tablespoon of avocado oil, plus salt and pepper to taste.

Place the coated salmon filets on the prepared baking sheet, skin-side down, and pour any remaining marinade over the filets. Surround the salmon with the vegetables arranged

in an even layer; lay the bok choy cut-side up and the sweet potatoes flat.

Broil until the bok choy starts to char on the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. If needed, you can flip the sweet potatoes once they begin to turn golden. Let the salmon bake for about 8 minutes if you like it rare, or 10 to 12 minutes for fully cooked. If you notice that the salmon is done before the veggies, remove the salmon from the pan and transfer it to a serving plate while the vegetables finish cooking, about 3 more minutes.