New Day Northwest

Fashionable finds for all your Mother’s Day gifting

From purses to phone cases, lifestyle blogger Kathy Copcutt has gift ideas for the mom in your life.

SEATTLE — Mother's Day is this upcoming weekend. Have you gotten a gift yet? 

Whether you want to celebrate your mom, wife, or just a fabulous woman you love, we have gift ideas they'll love.

From purses to phone cases, Lifestyle Blogger Kathy Copcutt has gathered a few fashionable ideas to make your shopping easy.

Mother’s Day gift ideas:

  1. Bandolier - a crossbody phone case and expander pouch
  2. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - reduces heat damage, improves smoothness and silkiness
  3. Simitri Bucket Purse - colorful and unique
  4. Laura Geller Baked Makeup Starter set - includes a brush, face makeup palette and foundation
  5. ROSEPOPS Pop-Up preserved roses - a flower arrangement that will make her special all year long
  6. BabyGold Necklace - custom, hand-crafted letter necklace

More gift ideas: 

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

