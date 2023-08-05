Fashionable finds for all your Mother’s Day gifting

From purses to phone cases, lifestyle blogger Kathy Copcutt has gift ideas for the mom in your life.

SEATTLE — Mother's Day is this upcoming weekend. Have you gotten a gift yet?

Whether you want to celebrate your mom, wife, or just a fabulous woman you love, we have gift ideas they'll love.

Mother’s Day gift ideas:

Bandolier - a crossbody phone case and expander pouch Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - reduces heat damage, improves smoothness and silkiness Simitri Bucket Purse - colorful and unique Laura Geller Baked Makeup Starter set - includes a brush, face makeup palette and foundation ROSEPOPS Pop-Up preserved roses - a flower arrangement that will make her special all year long BabyGold Necklace - custom, hand-crafted letter necklace

