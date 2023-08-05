Fashionable finds for all your Mother’s Day gifting

SEATTLE — Mother's Day is this upcoming weekend. Have you gotten a gift yet?
Whether you want to celebrate your mom, wife, or just a fabulous woman you love, we have gift ideas they'll love.
From purses to phone cases, Lifestyle Blogger Kathy Copcutt has gathered a few fashionable ideas to make your shopping easy.
Mother’s Day gift ideas:
- Bandolier - a crossbody phone case and expander pouch
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - reduces heat damage, improves smoothness and silkiness
- Simitri Bucket Purse - colorful and unique
- Laura Geller Baked Makeup Starter set - includes a brush, face makeup palette and foundation
- ROSEPOPS Pop-Up preserved roses - a flower arrangement that will make her special all year long
- BabyGold Necklace - custom, hand-crafted letter necklace
More gift ideas:
