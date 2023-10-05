A spring charcuterie board that is appealing to the taste and to the eyes

Rachel from DishedByRachel brings together charcuterie and friendships with her workshops.

SEATTLE — Don't you just light up when you arrive at someone's house and you see a grazing board or table?

Rachel Daniels of DishedByRachel gets to see people happy all the time as she builds these beautiful charcuterie boards big and small.

She offers workshops that bring together charcuterie and friendships, and stopped by New Day Northwest to teach Amity some of her charcuterie tricks.

Salami roses and rivers are a great way to plate the meat, Daniels said.

She also recommended considering the season when choosing what to include in terms of produce. While a fall board might feature apples or pears, a spring board could feature a lot of citrus. It brings brighter colors to the board and pairs well with goat cheese.

Flowers are also a nice addition for a spring board, said Daniels. Considering color too can make a board look more appealing, and flowers can tie in or complement other colors.

Another tip from Daniels: don't put out huge chunks of cheese. Instead, she advised cutting them up into smaller, less intimidating pieces that people will feel comfortable digging into.

Her next workshop will be June 15 at Barnard Griffin Winery in Woodinville. You can get tickets here.