SEATTLE — Cheese and meat boards or boxes are perfect to share with someone you care about on Valentine's Day. Whether it's a love interest, your best friend or an evening with mom, cheese is always appropriate.

Rachel Daniels of Dished by Rachel creates "carefully curated grazing boards and tables" to order for all occasions from parties to lunch meetings. In this demonstration, Rachel shows us how to beautiful create grazing boards and boxes that are just right for two.

ABOUT DISHED BY RACHEL: "Established in 2019, Dished by Rachel was birthed from my passion for cooking, creating, eating, and hosting. I have always loved the way that food is a gathering point to bring people together during the monumental moments of life. To me, food means fellowship. There is nothing I love more than sitting around a table with loved ones to share a delicious meal." dishedbyrachel.com

