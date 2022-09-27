Making stracciatella cheese with Astra Hotel's executive chef

Stracciatella Cheese with Buttermilk Polenta Cakes

In a large pan, bring water and buttermilk to a boil. Season with salt and gradually add in the cornmeal stirring with a wooden spoon until well combined. Reduce heat to low and continue to cook until mixture thickens. Once the polenta has thickened (approximately 30 minutes), check for seasoning and add salt if necessary. Then pour the mixture into Cake pan rubbed with olive oil. Add a layer of Saran wrap on top and smooth it down directly on top of the polenta. Place into the refrigerator for approximately 2 hours to set up. When you are ready to make the polenta cakes, lift the polenta out of the pan. Remove the Saran wrap and place onto a cutting board. Cut the polenta into six pieces and dust with the excess cornmeal. Place a sauté pan over medium heat and add approximately 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. When the oil is hot, place the polenta circles into the pan and cook until a golden crust has formed on both sides, turning as little as possible.