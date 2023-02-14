x
New Day Northwest

Impress your valentine with truffle fonduta

This recipe by chef John Sundstrom from Lark in Seattle is perfect for Valentine's Day. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to take your sweetheart out for a fancy dinner. 

But, if you're just now remembering that you forgot to make a reservation, we have you covered!

We visited James Beard award winning chef John Sundstrom at his acclaimed Seattle restaurant Lark and he shared a great idea with us!

Truffled Fonduta with Grilled Ciabatta, Opal Apple, and Pickled Vegetables

By chef John Sundstrom from Lark, Seattle 

For the Fonduta:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 each garlic clove, cracked
  • ½ cup white wine
  • ½ cup cream
  • 2 cups Fontina cheese, grated
  • 2 egg yolks, beaten
  • 1 branch thyme, washed, dried, and picked
  • 10 grams black truffle, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon truffle oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh, ground black pepper

Method:

Melt butter in heavy bottomed saucepan, add garlic and sauté for 1 minute, add white wine and simmer for 1 minute. Add cream and fontina cheese, stir in with wooden spoon. Once melted and smooth, add egg yolks, black truffle, truffle oil, salt, and pepper and stir with a wooden spoon until smooth. Pour mixture into a warm baking dish or fondue pot.

Bread and Vegetables:

  1. Cut ciabatta into thick slices, brush with olive oil and grill or toast until golden and crispy
  2. Wash and cut Opal apple into wedges or bite sized chunks
  3. Use prepared Giardiniera (cauliflower, peppers, and carrots), pickled asparagus or pickled green beans
  4. Sliced salami or prosciutto (optional)
  5. Arrange the bread and vegetables on platter and serve with the warm fonduta. Enjoy!

