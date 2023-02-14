Impress your valentine with truffle fonduta

SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to take your sweetheart out for a fancy dinner.
But, if you're just now remembering that you forgot to make a reservation, we have you covered!
We visited James Beard award winning chef John Sundstrom at his acclaimed Seattle restaurant Lark and he shared a great idea with us!
Truffled Fonduta with Grilled Ciabatta, Opal Apple, and Pickled Vegetables
By chef John Sundstrom from Lark, Seattle
For the Fonduta:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 each garlic clove, cracked
- ½ cup white wine
- ½ cup cream
- 2 cups Fontina cheese, grated
- 2 egg yolks, beaten
- 1 branch thyme, washed, dried, and picked
- 10 grams black truffle, minced
- ¼ teaspoon truffle oil
- Kosher salt
- Fresh, ground black pepper
Method:
Melt butter in heavy bottomed saucepan, add garlic and sauté for 1 minute, add white wine and simmer for 1 minute. Add cream and fontina cheese, stir in with wooden spoon. Once melted and smooth, add egg yolks, black truffle, truffle oil, salt, and pepper and stir with a wooden spoon until smooth. Pour mixture into a warm baking dish or fondue pot.
Bread and Vegetables:
- Cut ciabatta into thick slices, brush with olive oil and grill or toast until golden and crispy
- Wash and cut Opal apple into wedges or bite sized chunks
- Use prepared Giardiniera (cauliflower, peppers, and carrots), pickled asparagus or pickled green beans
- Sliced salami or prosciutto (optional)
- Arrange the bread and vegetables on platter and serve with the warm fonduta. Enjoy!
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.