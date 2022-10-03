This recipe for apple fritter sheet cake is easy and delicious

"Sheet Pan Sweets" by Molly Gilbert is filled with simple, streamlined dessert recipes. #newdaynw

The sheet pan is something most of us have lurking around the kitchen, but are you letting it live up to its potential?

Ten years after Molly Gilbert's cookbook "Sheet Pan Suppers" started one of the biggest food trends, she's back with a new book called "Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes."

She joined the show to share her recipe for a sheet pan apple fritter cake!

Apple Fritter Cake

SERVES 24

To me, the apple fritter is always the best choice at the donut shop. Every time. I mean, I’ll never say no to a maple old ­fashioned or a plain raised glazed, and there’s a time and place for fancy shapes, fillings, and toppings, but if it’s in the case, the apple fritter has my vote. You can’t beat the dense yet airy dough, studded with pockets of apple and cinnamon and bathed in a milky glaze. This cake is an homage to my favorite donut — it’s got the same dense crumb, baked apple pockets, and sweet maple glaze. And the best part? No fry­ing necessary.

INGREDIENTS:

Cake

Unsalted butter or nonstick cooking spray

2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups packed dark brown sugar

1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 cup canola oil

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

4 cups chopped peeled apples (about 3 large; I like a

mix of Granny Smith and Golden Delicious)

Glaze

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) unsalted butter

3⁄4 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon whole milk

DIRECTIONS:

1. Make the cake: Preheat the oven to 325°F with a rack in the center position. Grease a sheet pan with butter.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, melted butter, and oil until smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla, and almond extract and whisk well to combine.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula until the dough just comes together. Fold in the apples until evenly distributed.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly to the corners with a large offset spatula. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cake is deeply golden and the edges just start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Set the sheet pan on a wire rack and let the cake cool for 20 to 25 minutes.

6. Make the glaze: Melt the butter in a small pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring often with a rubber spatula, until the butter turns a toasted, amber color (it will bubble and spit; when it quiets down, check for browning). Whisk in the confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt, and milk until smooth.

7. Drizzle the glaze evenly over the cooled cake. Let set for 5 minutes.

8. Slice the cake into pieces and serve. The cake is best the day it’s made, but will keep, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Recipe reprinted with permission from "Sheet Pan Sweets" by Molly Gilbert (‎Union Square & Co., October 2022). Photography by Dana Gallagher.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Molly Gilbert is the founder of the food blog Dunk & Crumble. As a graduate of the French Culinary Institute (now part of the Institute of Culinary Education), she has had roles as a cooking instructor, private chef, and recipe tester in the kitchen of Saveur. She lives in Seattle with her husband and three young kids.