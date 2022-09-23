Gooey fudgy miso brownies are a twist on the tasty classic

The recipe comes from the new cookbook by Kat Lieu "Modern Asian Baking at Home." #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Brownies are delicious as they are, but sometimes it's fun to experiment when baking and switch things up!

Cookbook author Kat Lieu joined us to share a recipe for gooey fudgy miso brownies that can be found in her book "Modern Asian Baking at Home."

GOOEY FUDGY MISO BROWNIES

My boys (and by boys, I mean my son and my husband) love brownies. I, on the other hand, have always had a love-hate relationship with them (the brownies, not my son and husband). I’ll have a craving for brownies, then bite into one and find it too achingly sweet, rich, and filling. If only brownies could be lighter, yet still oozing with chocolate!

These gluten-free gooey fudgy miso brownies are the answer. They’re decadent yet a bit lighter and chewier than your typical brownies. Plus, the balancing miso adds layers of depth and umami.

Serving Size: 9 brownies | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: about 60 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup (112 g) butter, softened

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

2 large eggs (about 100 g)

1 tablespoon miso, to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 oz (228 g) high-quality semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup (120 g) milk

1 cup (120 g) glutinous rice flour

1/4 cup (30 g) Dutch-processed cocoa powder

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) with a rack in the center. Line an 8-inch (20 cm) square baking pan with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until well incorporated. Add the eggs, miso, and vanilla extract and mix until well combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. It’s OK if the mixture looks oily and gritty at this point. Melt one-half of the chocolate with a double boiler or in the microwave in 20-second bursts. Set the other half of the chocolate aside. Add the melted chocolate and milk to the stand mixer and mix on low speed until incorporated. Sift in the flour and cocoa powder. Using a flexible spatula, fold to combine. Do not overmix the brownie mixture. Fold the chocolate chunks into the batter. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan. Be sure to spread the brownie mixture evenly, covering every corner of the pan. Bake for about 50 to 60 minutes, until an inserted toothpick (or bamboo stick) comes out clean. Cool completely at room temperature. Slice into 9 even pieces. Store leftover brownies in an airtight container and consume within a few days.

Tip: To change the flavor of your mochi brownies, try adding a tablespoon of tahini or nut butter of choice to the batter to add a hint of nuttiness.