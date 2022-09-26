Mushroom foraging 101 and a tasty pasta recipe

Chef Kaleena Bliss gives us some tips on how to best forage for mushrooms and shows us a recipe to make with them! #newdaynw

As we head into fall, this is a perfect time to go hunting for mushrooms — especially here in the Pacific Northwest!

Chef Kaleena Bliss joined us to share some tips on how to forge mushrooms and demonstrated a recipe to make with them!

Pappardelle pasta with kale, foraged fall mushrooms, and chevre

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

5 oz fresh pappardelle pasta (you can also sub any of your favorite pastas)

2 oz whole butter

1/2- 3/4 cup chicken or veg stock

1 cup foraged mushrooms, cleaned and cut into large pieces (lobsters or chanterelles)

1 cup lacinato kale, washed and large chopped

2 tbsp shallots, fine dice

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 pinch red pepper flake

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp thyme, chopped

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

1 tbsp chive, chopped

1 oz chevre

1/2 cup grated parmigiano

Olive oil as needed

Salt and cracked black pepper as needed

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place a large pot of water on the stove and season it heavily with salt. Turn it on high heat and let it come to a simmer. We will use this to cook our pasta in. Make sure you have a strainer or a colander ready to remove or drain the pasta when it’s ready.

2. In a large saute pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil and add the mushrooms. You want to be sure the pan is nice and hot, so that the mushrooms get a nice sear and caramelization on them. Season with salt and pepper. Let them cook for 2-3 minutes. (Note that lobster mushrooms require a couple more minutes of cooking than chanterelles do). You may need to add a little more olive oil if it looks like the mushrooms are dry. Next, add the garlic, shallot, thyme, and red pepper flake. Continue to sweat with the mushrooms for another 1-2 minutes until aromatic. Add the butter, stock, lemon juice, and let reduce on low for about 2-3 min. The butter should melt with the stock and the liquid should thicken a little as it reduces.

At this point, add your pappardelle pasta to the pasta water. It should not be boiling, but rather at a low simmer. Cook for 2-3 min depending on how thick it is. Remove pasta from water and shake any excess water off. Reserve some of the pasta water in case you need to thin out your pasta sauce a little.

Once the sauce in the pan with your mushrooms has reduced a thickened slightly, add the kale. Then add the pasta to the pan, and mix together. If the pasta is a little dry, add a spoonful of the pasta water. If it’s too runny, let reduce a minute or two more. The sauce should be light, but coat the noodles. Once at the desired consistency, add the parsley, chive, parmigiano, and toss. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed.

3. Plate the pappardelle in bowls. Try to get the mushrooms and the kale on top of the pasta. Add the goat cheese on top. The warmth of the pasta should help melt it and make it nice and creamy. Finish with cracked black pepper and enjoy!