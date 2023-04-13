Try these easy, savory noodles from Subtle Asian Baking

Kat’s Favorite Waifu Pasta with Mentaiko Roe

1. Preheat a skillet, wok, or pan over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and add the onions. Sauté until golden and add the garlic. Stir in the cooked protein of choice and sauté until hot. Remove from heat and set aside for now.

2. In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, juice, sake or wine, mirin or sugar, heavy cream, mentaiko roe, and salt and pepper. Add the cooked onions, garlic, and proteins. Cover and set aside.

3. In a pot of boiling water, add 2 tablespoons kosher salt, and cook the spaghetti or fettuccine according to the package instructions until al dente. (If cooking udon, frozen udon is ready in about 3 minutes.) Reserve about 1/4 cup of hot pasta water before draining.

4. Add the pasta to the large sauce bowl and mix. Crack in the egg, if using, while the pasta is still hot. If there isn’t enough sauce, drizzle in some of the reserved pasta water otherwise discard the water.

5. Garnish with the optional toppings of your choice and serve immediately. It is not recommended to reheat this pasta, as that will overcook the mentaiko; however, if you must, it is ok to pan fry leftover pasta the next day.