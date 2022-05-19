Subtle Asian Baking shares easy recipe for mochi waffles

Kat Lieu is also the author of the upcoming cookbook "Modern Asian Baking at Home." #newdaynw

Kat Lieu is the queen of baking all things Asian! Her Instagram account, Subtle Asian Baking, has become super popular with 138,000 Instagram followers.

Next month, she's about to release her new cookbook, "Modern Asian Baking at Home." She joined the show to demonstrate how to make mochi waffles!

Easy Ube Mochi Waffles Recipe by Kat Lieu

INGREDIENTS:

For the waffle batter

1 1/4 cup glutinous rice flour (like Mochiko)

1/4 cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon baking powder

splash of vanilla extract (optional)

pinch of salt or 1/2 teaspoon miso (optional)

1 large egg (use 50 g silken tofu, apple sauce, or banana for egg-free waffles)

3/4 cup milk (used plant-based milk for dairy-free waffles)

About 1 teaspoon of colored ube extract (using ube halaya jam is OK too, about 2 tablespoons, and add less sugar)

For the miso caramel (from the "Modern Asian Baking at Home" cookbook)

1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar

A little less than 1 stick (about 1/2 cup, or 100g) butter, cubed

1/4 cup (60 g) coconut milk

1 tablespoon (16 g) miso

DIRECTIONS:

For the waffles:

Simply blend all the ingredients together in a blender until well-combined. Optionally, allow the batter to rest in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes (and up to overnight). Of course, you can hand-mix this batter, it just takes more time and effort on your part. If you don't have a blender but have a stand mixer, you can also whip up this batter using a stand mixer and the paddle attachment. Follow the manufacturer's instructions when using your waffle maker. Be sure to spray with pan spray first and you should have enough batter to make about 4 waffles. And yes, you can use the same batter to make pancakes!

For the miso caramel:

Heat the sugar in a heavy saucepan over low heat for about 15 minutes, until melted and caramelized. Add the butter and stir until combined and smooth. Add the coconut milk and continuously whisk as it simmers for about 2 minutes, until the caramel thickens. Add the miso and stir until incorporated. Remove from heat and transfer to jar. Cover and cool.