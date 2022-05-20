Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month with New Day
We're celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Month with local chefs, staff members, and more! #newdaynw
Subtle Asian Baking shares easy recipe for mochi waffles
Popularity of Korean Beauty products all over the world
Learning about the popularity of Cricket amongst Indian immigrants
A delicious fusion: The Filipino & Hawaiian cuisine at Barkada in Edmonds
New platform JoySauce is making entertainment for American Asians
Gloria's favorite local Asian food locations!
Increasing Asian visibility through library books
Subtle Asian Baking shares easy recipe for mochi waffles:
Kat Lieu is the queen of baking all things Asian! Her Instagram account, Subtle Asian Baking, has become super popular with 138,000 Instagram followers.
Next month, she's about to release her new cookbook, "Modern Asian Baking at Home." She joined the show to demonstrate how to make mochi waffles!
Easy Ube Mochi Waffles Recipe by Kat Lieu
INGREDIENTS:
For the waffle batter
- 1 1/4 cup glutinous rice flour (like Mochiko)
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- splash of vanilla extract (optional)
- pinch of salt or 1/2 teaspoon miso (optional)
- 1 large egg (use 50 g silken tofu, apple sauce, or banana for egg-free waffles)
- 3/4 cup milk (used plant-based milk for dairy-free waffles)
- About 1 teaspoon of colored ube extract (using ube halaya jam is OK too, about 2 tablespoons, and add less sugar)
For the miso caramel (from the "Modern Asian Baking at Home" cookbook)
- 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar
- A little less than 1 stick (about 1/2 cup, or 100g) butter, cubed
- 1/4 cup (60 g) coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon (16 g) miso
DIRECTIONS:
For the waffles:
- Simply blend all the ingredients together in a blender until well-combined. Optionally, allow the batter to rest in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes (and up to overnight). Of course, you can hand-mix this batter, it just takes more time and effort on your part. If you don't have a blender but have a stand mixer, you can also whip up this batter using a stand mixer and the paddle attachment.
- Follow the manufacturer's instructions when using your waffle maker. Be sure to spray with pan spray first and you should have enough batter to make about 4 waffles.
- And yes, you can use the same batter to make pancakes!
For the miso caramel:
- Heat the sugar in a heavy saucepan over low heat for about 15 minutes, until melted and caramelized.
- Add the butter and stir until combined and smooth.
- Add the coconut milk and continuously whisk as it simmers for about 2 minutes, until the caramel thickens.
- Add the miso and stir until incorporated.
- Remove from heat and transfer to jar. Cover and cool.
Popularity of Korean Beauty products all over the world:
Did you know that the innovation and technology used in creating Korean beauty products are some of the best in the world?
Founder of K. Banana, Liz Kang-Yates joined New Day to talk about some of her favorite products, from sunscreen to foot masks!
PRODUCTS MENTIONED:
Learning about the popularity of Cricket amongst Indian immigrants:
We talk to The Twelves Cricket Club in Everett about their love for the sport.
A delicious fusion: The Filipino & Hawaiian cuisine at Barkada in Edmonds:
Close to 50 countries make up the Asian continent, which means incredible diversity when it comes to the cuisine.
This rich heritage is alive and well here in the Pacific Northwest. Barkada is a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant located in Edmonds. The first-generation Filipino Americans say they are keeping their culture alive through their delicious food.
Chef and owner Bruan Madayag joined New Day to share a recipe for Sisig Braise (braised pork belly).
Sisig Braise
- 1-2 pounds pork belly
- 1 cup soy sauce or tamari
- 1 cup orange juice
- 2 cups water
- 1 ½ tsp black pepper
- 1” piece of ginger
- ¼ cup garlic minced
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 lemongrass stalk
Sisig sauce
- 1 cup soy or tamari
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup pineapple juice
- 1 ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 ½ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp chili flakes or to taste
Spicy Aioli
- 2 oz chili crisp
- 1 tbsp sambal
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 4 cups best foods mayo 4 cups
- 1 tsp salt or to taste
Also:
- onion sliced
- scallions
- cilantro
- Start with the braise recipe. Put everything except the meat in a large stock pot and bring to a simmer. Drop in your meat. Simmer until tender about 1 hour. Remove meat from braising liquid and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day chop up your braised pork into small cubes. Hard sear it over medium-high heat. Deglaze with Sisig sauce and drop in onions. Once onions are just cooked but still have texture throw in your scallions and cilantro. Give it toss and plate. Finish with spicy aioli and an egg (optional).
New platform JoySauce is making entertainment for American Asians:
JoySauce features newly developed dramatic shows, reality TV, and podcasts.
Gloria's favorite local Asian food locations!:
New Day editor Gloria Angelin takes us on a food tour to try some delicious food from North Seattle, Lynwood, and the International District.
Increasing Asian visibility through library books:
The project is in partnership with We Need Diverse Books. Find the list at veryasianfoundation.org/may-book-project.
