SEATTLE — There's a good chance seeing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, is on your bucket list. One of the best places in the hemisphere to see the gorgeous light show is in Northern Norway.

AAA Travel's unique Search for the Northern Lights Cruise departs from London on a 12-night magical vacation in October, 2020.

Round-trip from London your ports of call on this once in a lifetime cruise will be Alesund, Tromso, Alta and Stavanger, Norway.

Since it's still Cruise Month at AAA Travel it's the best time to book any cruise to get great deals, but especially for this trip.

What exactly are the Northern Lights? The Northern Lights happen when large numbers of electrically charged particles (electrons) at high speed stream in towards the Earth along its magnetic field and collide with the highest air particles. The air then lights up for a spectacular show. That's why they are often referred to as "nature's magic".

Booking your AAA Travel cruise to Norway well in advance gives you more flexibility to plan a few extra days in London, seeing sights, visiting the Queen and perhaps catching a glimpse of the newest Royal Family member, Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Your AAA Concierge cruise includes:*

12-night cruise on board the beautiful Island Princess®

Pre- and post-cruise airport transfers (on embarkation and disembarkation day)

$100 per stateroom on board spending credit

One complimentary specialty dining for two (for use on a port day)

Priority check-in on day of embarkation

Experienced AAA host on board to help with your travel needs

Exclusive AAA party

Special AAA gift

All meals and entertainment onboard

All taxes, fees and port taxes

