SEATTLE — Kate Retherford is a Seattle-based travel and fitness blogger with nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram. She adores the PNW and frequently ventures around the world -- alone and with her husband. After years of traveling, she joins New Day Northwest to share the seven items she can't travel without, where to get them and how much they'll cost you.
- Alchimie Forever Safe Travels Bundle - Four awesome travel-sized beauty products that keep your skin looking fresh and glowing, $40.82
- Lululemon Vinyasa Scarf – Wear it as a scarf multiple ways, but also acts as a wrap and cardigan, $48
- Hydroflask 32oz bottle - For hot and cold drinks, keeps your drink the right temperature for longer, $39.95
- Packing Cube Set – Great for compressing and organizing suitcases, Kate loves Rick Steve’s brand, $17.99
- Allbirds Wool Runners – Comfortable and lightweight shoes, $95
- North Face Recon Backpack – Durable and has several compartments to keep your stuff organized, $99
- Anker Charger – Lightweight portable charger for your cell and tablet, $33.99
Follow Kate's adventures on her blog and her Instagram.
