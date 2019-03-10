SEATTLE — Online fraudsters create fake social media accounts impersonating financial institutions and publishing messages offering free money or debt reduction. They use logos and photos from real people and businesses to hide their identities and make themselves look legitimate, which is making it harder for consumers to differentiate between real and fake financial institutions online.

BECU Senior Vice President of Information Security, Sean Murphy offers the following tips on how to identify both legitimate and fake social media accounts.

How to spot and locate legitimate social media accounts

Visit the website of your financial institution and look for a list of their official accounts.

Review the name and handle of the social account and ensure it has a blue “verified” checkmark. The blue verified badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.

Red flags that it might be a scam post or fake account

Does the account include random numbers, underscores, phrases like “_bank” or “CS_help”, or link to an unfamiliar website in the profile? This is probably a fake account attempting to impersonate a real financial institution.

Review the post: Does it promise free money or debt reduction, or include pictures of stacks of cash or screenshots of account balances? If yes, this is probably a scam post. Beware of clicking on any links shared by these accounts, or responding to any messages you might receive from these scammers.

EVENT INFO: Fight Fraud— Shred Instead!

Identity Theft is one of the fastest-growing white-collar crimes in the U.S. That is why AARP and BECU invite you to bring old documents containing your personal information to our mobile shredding truck for free disposal.

Free shredding and e-cycling will be available on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm in Spokane, Everett, Federal Way, and Tukwila.

