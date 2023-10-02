Celebrate Burger Month🍔 in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle

Hello BURGER🍔 month! It’s taking place at all three Lil Woody’s locations📍 (Capitol Hill, White Center, Ballard) from Feb. 7-March 6.

SEATTLE — February is a month filled with love… a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. I don’t know about you but that’s kind of all I think about it when it hits Feb. 1.

But did you know there’s another celebration happening this month? I am talking about BURGER🍔 month! It’s taking place at all three Lil Woody’s locations📍 (Capitol Hill, White Center, Ballard) from Feb. 7-March 6th.

Four local chefs are paying homage to America’s favorite sandwich by creating a special burger only available for one week🙌🏼!

The chefs participating are Eric Tanaka of Tom Douglas, Kristi Brown of Communion, Bill Jeong of Paju and Evan Leichtling of Off Alley.

In this video I got to meet Lil Woody’s owner, Marcus Lalario, along with Chef Eric Tanaka of Tom Douglas and Co. to make his Burger Month special called ‘ET’s Big Boy Deluxe Combo.’ Eric’s burger will be available through mid-February.

If you miss this one though there are several other chefs and weeks to eat and celebrate to your heart's content.

Eric’s Burger: ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo

Double ¼ lb. Royal Ranch Grass Fed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Iceberg Salad, Red Eye Cocktail Sauce, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame Seed Bun

This is the line-up of the other chefs:

Feb. 14-20

Chef Kristi Brown, Communion Restaurant & Bar, Burger 4 Burger: Divine Alternatives for Dads Services (DADS)

Feb. 21-27

Chef Bill Jeong, Paju, Burger 4 Burger: Habitat for Humanity

Feb. 28- March 6

Chef Evan Leichtling, Off Alley, Burger 4 Burger: YouthCare South Seattle Youth Center

Find out more at https://www.lilwoodys.com/burger-month