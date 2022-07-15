Best Ice Cream 🍦 in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle

I scream, we all scream for ice cream!

One thing you should know about me – I love sweets. Ice cream is probably my favorite on the menu. I swear I have it every single night. I probably need an intervention…

With that said I wanted to bring you several of my favorite ice cream shops in Seattle! Please comment on the video if I forgot one that you think is a must-stop! #IceCreamVibes

I went to their Cap Hill location and tried some of their most popular flavors. This Portland-based company is known for their delicious flavors, exceptional hospitality and locally-sourced ingredients. Salt & Straw was founded in 2011, originally serving ice cream from a push cart with only eight flavors.

Now they have dozens of options including vegan ones. (In January they even served an all-vegan menu)

Currently, July is all about berries. Some of my favorite new flavors were Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero (this one was spicy but seriously DELICIOUS!), Boysenberry Oat Milk Sherbet and Birthday Cakes and Blackberries (who doesn’t like sprinkles?).

Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classics, too – hello mint chocolate chip! Plus, that one is vegan!

Address: 714 E Pike St, Suite A, Seattle, 98122. They have other locations in Ballard and Totem Lake in Kirkland. Go to their website for locations and more information 😊

Second Stop: Moto Pizza and Ice Cream

I journeyed to West Seattle for this one and it was worth it!

You might have heard of this place for their delicious pizza that’s constantly sold out (check here online for how to order), but what you might not know is the deliciousness that is their homemade soft serve, Moto Pipe Cone.

They have eight flavors in rotation – butter pecan, chocolate, strawberry, green apple, black cherry and blue goo. My favorite was chocolate. It paired so deliciously with the sugary cone! You can also opt out of the cone if you would like. The Moto Pipe Cone runs $8.

Address: 4526 42nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, 98116.

Third Stop: Molly Moons

Are you even from Seattle if you don’t mention this scoop shop? I love the vibe of this upper QA shop, including the cute neighborhood, easy parking, and more. PLUS its near one of my fav tourist stops – Kerry Park! I also love the swag, the ice cream *of course*, and the fact that you can make some epic sundaes.

My go-to flavors – ‘Scout’ mint, yeti and salted caramel.

Seasonal favs – iced vanilla latte and vegan melted chocolate.

Fav sundae – Molly’s favorite sundae (Hello – cherries, melted chocolate whipped cream and more!)

Address: 321 W Galer Street, Seattle, 98119. More information and locations here online.

This Pike Place spot is home to epic ice cream creations; even boozy options. And you can’t beat this location. Watch this video for my visit there.