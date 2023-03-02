Warm up with best Italian spots this winter! | Local Lens Seattle

So I decided to bring you a local’s top three spots to get a cozy Italian dinner in Seattle. So warm up with the best Italian spots with this video!

SEATTLE — If you know me, you know my favorite food is Italian. Hello bread, pasta, and cannolis -- haha!

So I decided to bring you a local’s top three spots to get a cozy Italian dinner in Seattle. So warm up with the best Italian spots with this video! We are starting off strong at a spot that is known for its fresh ingredients, homemade pasta, and ever-changing menu.

First Stop- Pasta Casalinga (Pike Place Market)

Michaela Tartaglia crafts authentic homemade pasta to feed the community in the heart of Seattle. She was born and raised in Torino and spent her summers on her family’s olive farm near Naples. She calls her dishes ‘simple and delicious.’ The menu changes weekly with one ‘ocean’ dish, one ‘farm’ dish, one ‘garden’ dish and the staples lasagna and pomodoro.

My favorite two pastas I tried were the one from the farm and the one from the garden. UNREAL flavors and a fun/counter top style of service.

Address- Pike Place

93 Pike Street #201

Seattle, WA 98101

Open Tue-Sun, 11 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.

Second Stop: Spinasse (Capitol Hill)

Italian cuisine inspired by Piemonte. Spinasse makes homemade pasta and brings a high level of service. I would highly recommend this stop for a date night with your love.

Since 2015, Chef Stuart Lane has garnered a loyal following for one of the city’s top Italian restaurants. Pro tip- if you can’t find a reservation, grab a seat at the bar and get a front-row seat to the pasta making!

I had two favorite dishes. First, Tajarin Con Burro E Salvia, which is fine hand-cut egg yolk pasta with butter and sage. I surprised myself with the next one since it was my first time trying rabbit, but 10/10 recommend. The Agnolotti Del Plin Di Coniglio featured braised rabbit agnolotti with double brood and marjoram. PS- they also make the bread in house and I may or may not have asked for seconds…

Address:

1531 14th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Third Stop: Il Nido (West Seattle)

PRAISE BE! The bridge is open so I ventured to my last stop, which is also one of my favorite Italian restaurants and special occasion dinner spots. Hello, IL NIDO!

This restaurant was a James Beard semi-finalist for ‘Best New Restaurant’ in 2020. They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 4-9 p.m. and they are a must stop if you are near Alki Beach.

The menu is ever-changing but here were my favorites of the night:

Canederli in Brodo- smoked speck and bread dumplings, beef and tomato broth, olio nuovo

Busiati- Long semolina macaroni, beef and pork Tuscan ragu, parmigiano

Special Pasta of the Night- Sacchetti filled sunchoke with lemon, brown butter and hazelnuts

When you walk up the restaurant almost looks like a log cabin but its an amazing historic building originally called the Fir Lodge that’s been a staple in the community for more than 100 years. Inside it screams rustic elegance without being too stuffy. They also have free parking in a lot out front!

Address:

2717 61st Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Did I miss your favorite spot?? I would love to try more pasta! Comment on the YouTube video and you might just see me there next.