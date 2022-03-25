3 Women-Owned Restaurants to try in Seattle!🙌🏼💕 | Local Lens Seattle

Celebrating Women's History Month with some amazing (and delicious) local women-owned businesses!

SEATTLE — It’s Women’s History Month, so I wanted to celebrate some amazing local women-owned businesses! In this video I join forces with my foodie friend Kelly Le as we tackle three restaurants that we love.

First up: a new café called Bake Shop in the Uptown neighborhood. This place is known for their homemade bread and sweet and savory treats. They even have pizza on Fridays! We met the owner of this adorable neighborhood spot, Krista Nelson, and she let us try several goodies on the menu. My favorite by far was the mushroom toast. I am clearly a savory girl. *chef’s kiss*

Address: 221 1st Ave W, Seattle, 98119

The second stop took us to the International District to Phnom Penh Noodle House. They have been around since 1987! It’s a family-owned business that is now run by three sisters. We met one of the owners, Dawn Ung, who prepared several dishes for us. They have an amazing story of perseverance and love that was fascinating to hear about.

The food is Cambodian-style fare and everything we tried was super flavorful. My favorite dish I tried was the chicken wings. That flavor! WOW!

Address: 913 S. Jackson St., Suite A, Seattle, 98104

The final stop on this journey was James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Musang in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. We headed there to try some of their most popular items, and it did not disappoint. The restaurant focuses on intimate Filipino dishes inspired by chef Melissa Miranda’s childhood memories.

Address: 2524 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, 98144

So go support a local business if you can this month and write in the comments where we should visit and eat at next 😊 #HappyEating #SeattleFoodies

Clothing Provided by Armoire.

