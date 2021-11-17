A plant-based main course for your holiday table - Makini's Kitchen

Forget the beef. This Wellington is stuffed with plant-based flavor. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're not into turkey or any kind of meat for your Thanksgiving feast, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe she wants you to try. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Plum Bistro is once again offering Thanksgiving take-home dinners. You pre-order and pick up everything you need to go.

Portobello and pecan Wellington with whipped yams, sauteed pea vines, and mushroom jus



By Makini Howell

For the roasted portobello mushrooms:

4-6 portobello caps

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

For the Wellington pastry filling:

2 cups pecans toasted or raw

¾ tablespoon chopped Garlic

3 tablespoons chopped sage

1 shallot chopped

2 tablespoons dried oregano

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ tablespoons smoked paprika

For the filling:

Mushrooms

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Remove the black part from under portobello caps and toss them with olive oil and season with chopped garlic, salt and pepper. Place them on a sheet pan and roast them in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until tender, remove from oven and set aside

Pecan Filling

Place the shallots and garlic in the food processor and pulse. Remove the shallots mixture and place them in a mixing bowl. In the same food processor, add the nuts and pulse until crumbly. Transfer the pecans to the same mixing bowl as the shallot mixture and add the olive oil, chopped sage, dry oregano, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika to the bowl. Mix by hand in the mixing bowl until well combined. Set aside until ready to use.

To make Wellington:

Thaw 1 sheet of frozen vegan puff pastry, preferably the day before. Preheat your oven to 350°. Lay down 3 mushroom caps in a row lengthwise, top with filling in a line and cover with three more mushrooms, and roll into a "log". Make sure the long seam is on the bottom of the Wellington, and fold the edges under. Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet pan. Place the Wellington in the oven. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes and the puff pastry is golden.

Yam puree

4-5 orange flesh Garnet or Jewel, sweet potatoes washed and peeled

2 tablespoons of your favorite cooking oil

1 teaspoon cane sugar

1-2 teaspoons garlic, minced

Cut yams into 1 ½ in cubes

Toss in oil, salt, sugar, and garlic

Place in a casserole pan covered in plastic wrap then foil

Bake 400 F for 40 min or until very soft, once soft remove and puree in a blender or whip by hand. Make sure to keep all the juices.

Sauteed pea vines

1 pound pea vines

3-4 cloves chopped garlic

Cooking oil

Salt to taste

Wash and trim pea vines leaving quite a bit of stem, Heat a large frying pan over high heat. Add oil, once the pan is hot add garlic, and cook quickly stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add the pea vines, with that bit of water still clinging to them, and cook, frequently stirring, until the pea vines wilt and soften, about 3 minutes—season with salt.

For the mushroom jus:

1-quart veggie stock

2 cups vegan butter

4 oz. dried mushrooms ground up for more flavor

1 bunch thyme

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2-3 tablespoons tamari

2 bay leaves

2 Rosemary sprigs

1 tablespoon Sage

½ cup red wine

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 small onion chopped

Salt to taste

In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat butter and add onions and garlic. Saute until the onion begins to caramelize and are lightly browning, add the mushrooms and cook for about 5 minutes.

Add wine and Worcestershire and stir together for about 2 minutes.

Add the veggie stock thyme, peppercorns, and bay leaf and bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve.